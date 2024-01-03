The Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 1-1 ACC) are heavy favorites (-13.5) as they try to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at John Paul Jones Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks. The matchup's over/under is 127.5.

Virginia vs. Louisville Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN Networks

Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Virginia -13.5 127.5

Virginia Betting Records & Stats

Virginia's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 127.5 points six times.

The average point total in Virginia's outings this year is 121.9, 5.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cavaliers' ATS record is 7-6-0 this season.

Virginia has a 7-6-0 ATS record this season compared to the 4-7-0 mark of Louisville.

Virginia vs. Louisville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 127.5 % of Games Over 127.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia 6 46.2% 65.8 140.4 56.2 131.6 127 Louisville 10 90.9% 74.6 140.4 75.4 131.6 146.5

Additional Virginia Insights & Trends

Virginia put together a 10-12-0 ATS record in conference play last year.

The 65.8 points per game the Cavaliers put up are 9.6 fewer points than the Cardinals give up (75.4).

Virginia has a 4-1 record against the spread and a 5-0 record overall when putting up more than 75.4 points.

Virginia vs. Louisville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia 7-6-0 4-2 4-9-0 Louisville 4-7-0 2-1 7-4-0

Virginia vs. Louisville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia Louisville 15-1 Home Record 4-13 6-5 Away Record 0-11 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-9-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-2-0

