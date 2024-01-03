The Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 1-1 ACC) welcome in the Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC) after victories in five home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia vs. Louisville matchup in this article.

Virginia vs. Louisville Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN Networks

Virginia vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Moneyline Louisville Moneyline

Virginia vs. Louisville Betting Trends

  • Virginia has covered seven times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.
  • A total of four out of the Cavaliers' 13 games this season have hit the over.
  • Louisville has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.
  • In the Cardinals' 12 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Virginia Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +10000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), Virginia is 39th in college basketball. It is way below that, 73rd, according to computer rankings.
  • The Cavaliers' national championship odds have decreased from +6000 at the start of the season to +10000, the 20th-biggest change among all teams.
  • Virginia's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1%.

