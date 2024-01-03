The VCU Rams (8-5, 0-0 A-10) will try to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (9-3, 0-0 A-10) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure matchup.

VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total VCU Moneyline Saint Bonaventure Moneyline

VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Trends

VCU has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

So far this season, six out of the Rams' 13 games have hit the over.

Saint Bonaventure has put together a 6-5-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Bonnies and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 12 times this season.

VCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), VCU is 78th in college basketball. It is way higher than that, 72nd, according to computer rankings.

The Rams have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +30000 at the start of the season to +30000.

Based on its moneyline odds, VCU has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.