VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure - January 3
The VCU Rams (8-5, 0-0 A-10) will try to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (9-3, 0-0 A-10) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure matchup.
VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Trends
- VCU has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
- So far this season, six out of the Rams' 13 games have hit the over.
- Saint Bonaventure has put together a 6-5-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Bonnies and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 12 times this season.
VCU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), VCU is 78th in college basketball. It is way higher than that, 72nd, according to computer rankings.
- The Rams have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +30000 at the start of the season to +30000.
- Based on its moneyline odds, VCU has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.
