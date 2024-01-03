Wednesday's game between the Richmond Spiders (11-3) and VCU Rams (12-1) matching up at Robins Center has a projected final score of 65-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Richmond, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on January 3.

The Rams' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 65-45 win against UMass.

VCU vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

VCU vs. Richmond Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 65, VCU 60

Other A-10 Predictions

VCU Schedule Analysis

On November 14 against the East Carolina Pirates, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 81) in our computer rankings, the Rams captured their best win of the season, a 55-50 victory at home.

The Spiders have tied for the second-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (five).

VCU has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (six).

VCU 2023-24 Best Wins

55-50 at home over East Carolina (No. 81) on November 14

56-51 over St. John's (NY) (No. 103) on November 23

64-50 at home over Old Dominion (No. 112) on December 17

57-49 at home over Charlotte (No. 121) on December 2

64-55 over Delaware (No. 205) on December 11

VCU Leaders

Sarah Te-Biasu: 12.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 38.8 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (26-for-68)

12.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 38.8 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (26-for-68) Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 12.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

12.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Mykel Parham: 5.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 32.8 FG%

5.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 32.8 FG% Mary-Anna Asare: 12.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.1 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (20-for-42)

12.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.1 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (20-for-42) Jennifer Ezeh: 6.7 PTS, 47.7 FG%

VCU Performance Insights

The Rams' +191 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 63.6 points per game (225th in college basketball) while giving up 48.9 per contest (third in college basketball).

