Radford vs. High Point January 3 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Big South slate includes the Radford Highlanders (10-4, 0-0 Big South) meeting the High Point Panthers (9-4, 0-0 Big South) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Radford vs. High Point Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Radford Players to Watch
- Bryan Antoine: 10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kenyon Giles: 14.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DaQuan Smith: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Archer: 8.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chandler Turner: 9.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
High Point Players to Watch
- Kimani Hamilton: 13.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Duke Miles: 18.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kezza Giffa: 12.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Abdoulaye: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Trae Benham: 10.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Radford vs. High Point Stat Comparison
|Radford Rank
|Radford AVG
|High Point AVG
|High Point Rank
|192nd
|74.6
|Points Scored
|85.5
|19th
|83rd
|66.9
|Points Allowed
|71.8
|205th
|120th
|38.1
|Rebounds
|45.9
|1st
|203rd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|11.4
|42nd
|126th
|8.1
|3pt Made
|9.6
|34th
|263rd
|12.4
|Assists
|13.1
|218th
|127th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|11.0
|113th
