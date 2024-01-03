The George Mason Patriots (11-2, 0-0 A-10) are 3.5-point favorites as they look to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the La Salle Explorers (9-4, 0-0 A-10) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Tom Gola Arena. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 138.5 in the matchup.

George Mason vs. La Salle Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Tom Gola Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under George Mason -3.5 138.5

George Mason Betting Records & Stats

George Mason's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 138.5 points five times.

The average total in George Mason's contests this year is 141.0, 2.5 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Patriots have put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread.

George Mason has a 6-3-0 ATS record this season compared to the 5-6-0 mark from La Salle.

George Mason vs. La Salle Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total George Mason 5 55.6% 75.3 153.1 65.7 137.5 141.1 La Salle 6 54.5% 77.8 153.1 71.8 137.5 142.6

Additional George Mason Insights & Trends

George Mason put together an 11-9-0 ATS record in conference games last year.

The 75.3 points per game the Patriots put up are only 3.5 more points than the Explorers allow (71.8).

George Mason has a 4-0 record against the spread and an 8-0 record overall when putting up more than 71.8 points.

George Mason vs. La Salle Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) George Mason 6-3-0 3-1 5-4-0 La Salle 5-6-0 2-2 6-5-0

George Mason vs. La Salle Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

George Mason La Salle 14-2 Home Record 8-8 4-7 Away Record 5-8 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-3-0 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.9 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.6 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-3-0

