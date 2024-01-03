The George Mason Patriots (11-2, 0-0 A-10) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the La Salle Explorers (9-4, 0-0 A-10) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Tom Gola Arena. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the George Mason vs. La Salle matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

George Mason vs. La Salle Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

George Mason vs. La Salle Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total George Mason Moneyline La Salle Moneyline

George Mason vs. La Salle Betting Trends

George Mason has covered seven times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, seven out of the Patriots' 12 games have hit the over.

La Salle has covered seven times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.

Explorers games have hit the over eight out of 13 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.