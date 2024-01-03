The New Jersey Devils' Jesper Bratt and the Washington Capitals' Dylan Strome are two of the most exciting players to watch when these squads meet on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Capital One Arena.

Capitals vs. Devils Game Information

Capitals Players to Watch

Alexander Ovechkin is a key offensive option for Washington, with 22 points this season, as he has recorded eight goals and 14 assists in 35 games.

Strome has made a major impact for Washington this season with 22 points (13 goals and nine assists).

This season, Tom Wilson has 11 goals and eight assists for New Jersey.

In the crease, Charlie Lindgren has a .928 save percentage (third-best in the league), with 414 total saves, while giving up 32 goals (2.3 goals against average). He has put together a 7-3-3 record between the posts for Washington this season.

Devils Players to Watch

Jack Hughes is one of New Jersey's leading contributors with 44 points. He has scored 15 goals and picked up 29 assists this season.

Through 35 games, Bratt has scored 14 goals and picked up 29 assists.

Tyler Toffoli's 27 points this season are via 15 goals and 12 assists.

In 23 games, Vitek Vanecek's record is 13-7-1. He has conceded 71 goals (3.35 goals against average) and has racked up 534 saves.

Capitals vs. Devils Stat Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 8th 3.46 Goals Scored 2.34 31st 29th 3.54 Goals Allowed 2.8 10th 11th 31.8 Shots 27.9 28th 8th 29.3 Shots Allowed 31 20th 1st 30.28% Power Play % 12.24% 29th 22nd 77.68% Penalty Kill % 81.65% 12th

