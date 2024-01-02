Tom Wilson and the Washington Capitals will play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, at PPG Paints Arena. Prop bets for Wilson are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tom Wilson vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wilson Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Wilson has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 18:29 on the ice per game.

In eight of 34 games this season, Wilson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 14 of 34 games this season, Wilson has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Wilson has an assist in seven of 34 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Wilson goes over his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Wilson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Wilson Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+13) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 34 Games 3 18 Points 1 10 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.