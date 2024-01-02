The St. John's Red Storm (9-4, 1-1 Big East) will host the Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

St. John's vs. Butler Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York TV: FOX Sports Networks

St. John's Stats Insights

This season, the Red Storm have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.

In games St. John's shoots better than 41.4% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Red Storm sit at 28th.

The 79.2 points per game the Red Storm put up are 8.4 more points than the Bulldogs give up (70.8).

When St. John's puts up more than 70.8 points, it is 8-3.

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Red Storm have given up to their opponents (41.7%).

Butler is 10-1 when it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs score an average of 83.2 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 69.8 the Red Storm give up to opponents.

When Butler gives up fewer than 79.2 points, it is 8-1.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, St. John's posted two more points per game (77.6) than it did in road games (75.6).

At home, the Red Storm surrendered 12.8 fewer points per game (70) than away from home (82.8).

When it comes to three-point shooting, St. John's performed better at home last season, sinking 6.3 threes per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Butler put up 69.4 points per game last season, 8.3 more than it averaged on the road (61.1).

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs gave up 3.7 fewer points per game at home (65.6) than on the road (69.3).

At home, Butler drained 7 3-pointers per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (5.8). Butler's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than on the road (28.8%).

St. John's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2023 Xavier W 81-66 Carnesecca Arena 12/23/2023 @ UConn L 69-65 XL Center 12/30/2023 Hofstra W 84-79 UBS Arena 1/2/2024 Butler - Carnesecca Arena 1/6/2024 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 1/10/2024 Providence - Madison Square Garden

Butler Upcoming Schedule