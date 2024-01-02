Capitals vs. Penguins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 2
The Pittsburgh Penguins (18-13-4) carry a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the Washington Capitals (17-11-6), who have dropped four in a row, on Tuesday, January 2 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.
The Capitals have a 4-3-3 record in their last 10 games. They have scored 20 total goals (five power-play goals on 26 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 19.2%) while allowing 26 goals to their opponents.
Before this matchup, here's who we expect to bring home the win in Tuesday's hockey contest.
Capitals vs. Penguins Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final score of Penguins 4, Capitals 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-175)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Penguins (-1.5)
Capitals vs Penguins Additional Info
Capitals Splits and Trends
- The Capitals have a record of 17-11-6 this season and are 6-6-12 in overtime matchups.
- Washington has earned 16 points (7-1-2) in its 10 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Capitals scored just one goal in nine games and have gone 1-7-1 (three points).
- Washington has 10 points (4-0-2) when scoring two goals this season.
- The Capitals have scored at least three goals 15 times, earning 27 points from those matchups (12-0-3).
- This season, Washington has scored a lone power-play goal in seven games and picked up eight points with a record of 3-2-2.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Washington has posted a record of 4-3-3 (11 points).
- The Capitals have been outshot by opponents 23 times this season, and earned 27 points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|21st
|3
|Goals Scored
|2.29
|31st
|6th
|2.63
|Goals Allowed
|2.79
|10th
|5th
|33
|Shots
|28.1
|28th
|18th
|30.9
|Shots Allowed
|30.9
|18th
|26th
|13.39%
|Power Play %
|11.46%
|30th
|9th
|82.88%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.08%
|11th
Capitals vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
