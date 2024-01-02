Norton, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Norton, Virginia today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Norton, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Castlewood High School at John I. Burton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Norton, VA
- Conference: Cumberland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Wise at Lee High School
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Jonesville, VA
- Conference: Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
