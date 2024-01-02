The Norfolk State Spartans (9-6) hope to stop a three-game road losing skid at the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (9-3) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Norfolk State vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SECN

Norfolk State Stats Insights

The Spartans have shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points greater than the 37.5% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

Norfolk State is 6-4 when it shoots better than 37.5% from the field.

The Spartans are the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 92nd.

The Spartans' 75.7 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 65.5 the Volunteers allow to opponents.

Norfolk State has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 65.5 points.

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Norfolk State scores 94.2 points per game. Away, it scores 65.8.

At home, the Spartans allow 58.6 points per game. Away, they allow 70.5.

Beyond the arc, Norfolk State knocks down fewer triples on the road (5.2 per game) than at home (9.8), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (31.6%) than at home (37.1%) as well.

