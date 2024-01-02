Will Matthew Phillips Score a Goal Against the Penguins on January 2?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Washington Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Matthew Phillips a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Matthew Phillips score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Phillips stats and insights
- In one of 24 games this season, Phillips scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Phillips has no points on the power play.
- He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times while averaging 15.7 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Phillips recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|6:59
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:25
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:23
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|5:32
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|2:44
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|11:40
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Away
|L 6-0
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:55
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:19
|Away
|L 2-1
Capitals vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
