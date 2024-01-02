For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Washington Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Matthew Phillips a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matthew Phillips score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Phillips stats and insights

In one of 24 games this season, Phillips scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Phillips has no points on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times while averaging 15.7 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Phillips recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:59 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:25 Away L 5-1 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:23 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 5:32 Away W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 2:44 Away L 4-3 SO 12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 11:40 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:32 Away L 6-0 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:55 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:19 Away L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.