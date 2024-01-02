Will Hendrix Lapierre Score a Goal Against the Penguins on January 2?
Should you bet on Hendrix Lapierre to light the lamp when the Washington Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins meet up on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Hendrix Lapierre score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Lapierre stats and insights
- Lapierre has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.
- Lapierre has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 15.7 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Lapierre recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|7:57
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:22
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:01
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|8:09
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|10:28
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|9:00
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:01
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|10:48
|Away
|W 5-4
Capitals vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
