The Rhode Island Rams (9-5) welcome in the George Mason Patriots (10-2) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

George Mason Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

George Mason vs. Rhode Island Scoring Comparison

  • The Patriots' 74.8 points per game are 20.5 more points than the 54.3 the Rams allow.
  • When it scores more than 54.3 points, George Mason is 10-1.
  • Rhode Island has a 9-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.8 points.
  • The 64.4 points per game the Rams score are 5.8 more points than the Patriots give up (58.6).
  • When Rhode Island scores more than 58.6 points, it is 9-1.
  • George Mason is 7-0 when allowing fewer than 64.4 points.
  • The Rams shoot 39.9% from the field, 3% higher than the Patriots allow defensively.
  • The Patriots make 38.5% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% less than the Rams' defensive field-goal percentage.

George Mason Leaders

  • Sonia Smith: 13.3 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54)
  • Zahirah Walton: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.0 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
  • Ta'Viyanna Habib: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.1 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)
  • Taylor Jameson: 9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.3 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (15-for-56)
  • Kennedy Harris: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.7 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Mason Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 @ East Carolina L 65-44 Minges Coliseum
12/22/2023 @ Towson W 83-76 SECU Arena
12/30/2023 La Salle W 74-37 EagleBank Arena
1/2/2024 @ Rhode Island - Thomas F. Ryan Center
1/7/2024 @ Duquesne - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
1/10/2024 Davidson - EagleBank Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.