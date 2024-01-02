The Rhode Island Rams (9-5) welcome in the George Mason Patriots (10-2) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

George Mason Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

George Mason vs. Rhode Island Scoring Comparison

The Patriots' 74.8 points per game are 20.5 more points than the 54.3 the Rams allow.

When it scores more than 54.3 points, George Mason is 10-1.

Rhode Island has a 9-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.8 points.

The 64.4 points per game the Rams score are 5.8 more points than the Patriots give up (58.6).

When Rhode Island scores more than 58.6 points, it is 9-1.

George Mason is 7-0 when allowing fewer than 64.4 points.

The Rams shoot 39.9% from the field, 3% higher than the Patriots allow defensively.

The Patriots make 38.5% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% less than the Rams' defensive field-goal percentage.

George Mason Leaders

Sonia Smith: 13.3 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54)

13.3 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54) Zahirah Walton: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.0 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.0 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Ta'Viyanna Habib: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.1 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.1 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32) Taylor Jameson: 9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.3 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (15-for-56)

9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.3 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (15-for-56) Kennedy Harris: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.7 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50)

George Mason Schedule