Fairfax, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Fairfax, Virginia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fairfax, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Langley High School at Marshall High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfax High School at South County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Lorton, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
W. T. Woodson High School at West Potomac High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Braddock High School at West Springfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Springfield, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James W Robinson High School at Alexandria City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.