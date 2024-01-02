In the upcoming matchup versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Dylan Strome to score a goal for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

Strome has scored in 10 of 34 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Penguins this season, but has not scored.

He has four goals on the power play, and also three assists.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 17.3% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 92 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:41 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:10 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:40 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:00 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 21:37 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:08 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:17 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 1 0 1 20:32 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 20:56 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:02 Away W 4-2

Capitals vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

