Will Dylan Strome Score a Goal Against the Penguins on January 2?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Dylan Strome to score a goal for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Strome stats and insights
- Strome has scored in 10 of 34 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- He has taken one shot in one game against the Penguins this season, but has not scored.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also three assists.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 17.3% of them.
Penguins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 92 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Strome recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|18:41
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:10
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:40
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:00
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|21:37
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|18:08
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|20:17
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|20:32
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|20:56
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|17:02
|Away
|W 4-2
Capitals vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
