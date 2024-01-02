Will Connor McMichael find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

McMichael stats and insights

In six of 32 games this season, McMichael has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Penguins this season in one game (zero shots).

McMichael has no points on the power play.

McMichael's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 92 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times while averaging 15.7 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

McMichael recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:56 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:43 Home L 2-1 SO 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:34 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:24 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 20:02 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:42 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:06 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:40 Home L 5-4 SO

Capitals vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

