How to Watch Colorado State vs. New Mexico on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two streaking squads square off when the No. 13 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) host the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET. The Rams are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Lobos, who have won 11 in a row.
Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Colorado State Stats Insights
- The Rams make 53.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.4 percentage points higher than the Lobos have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
- Colorado State has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
- The Rams are the 342nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lobos sit at 25th.
- The Rams average 84.7 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 67.2 the Lobos allow.
- Colorado State has a 12-0 record when scoring more than 67.2 points.
New Mexico Stats Insights
- The Lobos have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Rams have averaged.
- New Mexico has compiled a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.4% from the field.
- The Rams are the rebounding team in the country, the Lobos rank 102nd.
- The Lobos put up 16.3 more points per game (84.5) than the Rams give up (68.2).
- When New Mexico allows fewer than 84.7 points, it is 12-1.
Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Colorado State played better at home last season, putting up 81.1 points per game, compared to 63.3 per game away from home.
- The Rams ceded 73 points per game last season at home, which was 1.2 more points than they allowed when playing on the road (71.8).
- At home, Colorado State drained 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than away from home (6.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to in road games (32.7%).
New Mexico Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, New Mexico scored 2.9 more points per game at home (82.3) than away (79.4).
- The Lobos conceded fewer points at home (72.1 per game) than away (77.5) last season.
- At home, New Mexico drained 5.8 triples per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (6.2). New Mexico's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.4%) than on the road (39.3%) too.
Colorado State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Colorado State-Pueblo
|W 86-54
|Moby Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|W 76-67
|Gersten Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|Adams State
|W 106-61
|Moby Arena
|1/2/2024
|New Mexico
|-
|Moby Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Utah State
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|1/9/2024
|@ Boise State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
New Mexico Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ New Mexico State
|W 73-72
|Pan American Center
|12/20/2023
|UC Irvine
|W 78-65
|The Pit
|12/29/2023
|Eastern New Mexico
|W 87-54
|The Pit
|1/2/2024
|@ Colorado State
|-
|Moby Arena
|1/6/2024
|Wyoming
|-
|The Pit
|1/9/2024
|@ UNLV
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
