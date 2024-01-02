The Pittsburgh Penguins (18-13-4) take a three-game win streak into a home matchup against the Washington Capitals (17-11-6), who have been beaten in four straight, on Tuesday, January 2 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Capitals vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-175) Capitals (+145) 6 Penguins (-1.5)

Capitals Betting Insights

This season the Capitals have been an underdog 22 times, and won eight, or 36.4%, of those games.

Washington is 5-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.

The Capitals have a 40.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Washington has played 13 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

Capitals vs Penguins Additional Info

Capitals vs. Penguins Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 105 (25th) Goals 78 (31st) 92 (4th) Goals Allowed 95 (8th) 15 (26th) Power Play Goals 11 (32nd) 19 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (6th)

Capitals Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, Washington went 4-6-0 versus the spread and 4-3-3 straight up.

Washington has gone over the total in three of its last 10 games.

The Capitals and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.0 goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under posted in this matchup.

In the past 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents are averaging 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 6.2 goals.

The Capitals have scored 78 goals this season (2.3 per game) to rank 31st in the league.

The Capitals have conceded 2.8 goals per game, 95 total, the eighth-fewest among league teams.

They have a -17 goal differential, which ranks 26th in the league.

