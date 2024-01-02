Capitals vs. Penguins January 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
You should watch Jake Guentzel and Dylan Strome in particular on Tuesday, when the Pittsburgh Penguins meet the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Capitals vs. Penguins Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Penguins (-175)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,Hulu
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Capitals Players to Watch
- Strome is a leading scorer for Washington, with 21 points this season, as he has recorded 13 goals and eight assists in 34 games.
- Washington's Alexander Ovechkin has posted 21 total points (0.6 per game), with seven goals and 14 assists.
- This season, John Carlson has one goal and 18 assists, for a season point total of 19.
- In the crease, Charlie Lindgren has a .928 save percentage (second-best in the league), with 414 total saves, while conceding 32 goals (2.3 goals against average). He has put up a 7-3-3 record between the posts for Washington this season.
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Penguins Players to Watch
- One of the leading offensive players this season for Pittsburgh, Guentzel has 40 points in 35 games (16 goals, 24 assists).
- Sidney Crosby has chipped in with 36 points (20 goals, 16 assists).
- Evgeni Malkin has scored 14 goals and added 17 assists in 35 games for Pittsburgh.
- Alex Nedeljkovic (6-2-2) has a goals against average of 2.5 on the season. His .921% save percentage is fifth-best in the NHL.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Capitals vs. Penguins Stat Comparison
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|21st
|3
|Goals Scored
|2.29
|31st
|6th
|2.63
|Goals Allowed
|2.79
|10th
|5th
|33
|Shots
|28.1
|28th
|18th
|30.9
|Shots Allowed
|30.9
|18th
|26th
|13.39%
|Power Play %
|11.46%
|30th
|9th
|82.88%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.08%
|11th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.