How to Watch the Capitals vs. Penguins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (18-13-4), winners of three games in a row, will host the Washington Capitals (17-11-6) -- who've lost four straight -- on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch the Penguins look to take down the Capitals on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Capitals vs Penguins Additional Info
|Penguins vs Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Penguins vs Capitals Prediction
|Penguins vs Capitals Betting Trends & Stats
|Penguins vs Capitals Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Capitals vs. Penguins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/13/2023
|Capitals
|Penguins
|4-0 PIT
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals' total of 95 goals conceded (2.8 per game) is eighth in the NHL.
- The Capitals' 78 goals on the season (2.3 per game) rank them 31st in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Capitals are 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Capitals have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.0 goals per game (20 total) over that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|34
|7
|14
|21
|20
|12
|0%
|Dylan Strome
|34
|13
|8
|21
|12
|17
|51.7%
|John Carlson
|34
|1
|18
|19
|44
|23
|-
|Tom Wilson
|34
|10
|8
|18
|25
|24
|30.4%
|Aliaksei Protas
|33
|3
|15
|18
|15
|19
|34.5%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have given up 92 total goals (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL action.
- The Penguins' 105 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Penguins have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
- On the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that span.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|35
|16
|24
|40
|18
|12
|21.4%
|Sidney Crosby
|35
|20
|16
|36
|28
|33
|60.6%
|Evgeni Malkin
|35
|14
|17
|31
|36
|31
|51%
|Erik Karlsson
|35
|6
|17
|23
|35
|23
|-
|Kris Letang
|35
|3
|20
|23
|23
|14
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.