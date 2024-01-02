Capitals vs. Penguins Injury Report Today - January 2
As they prepare for a Tuesday, January 2 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins (18-13-4) at PPG Paints Arena, which starts at 7:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals (17-11-6) are monitoring six players on the injury report.
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
|Sonny Milano
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out
|Hip
|Martin Fehervary
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Charlie Lindgren
|G
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|T.J. Oshie
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Nieto
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Bryan Rust
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
Capitals vs. Penguins Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Capitals Season Insights
- With 78 goals (2.3 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.
- Washington gives up 2.8 goals per game (95 total), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- They have the 26th-ranked goal differential in the league at -17.
Penguins Season Insights
- The Penguins' 105 total goals (three per game) rank 25th in the league.
- Their +13 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.
Capitals vs. Penguins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-175)
|Capitals (+145)
|6
