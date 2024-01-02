Will Aliaksei Protas Score a Goal Against the Penguins on January 2?
When the Washington Capitals square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Aliaksei Protas find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Protas stats and insights
- Protas has scored in three of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.
- Protas has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times while averaging 15.7 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Protas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|17:23
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:01
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|15:10
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|16:10
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|13:36
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|13:10
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|16:01
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Away
|W 4-2
Capitals vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
