When the Washington Capitals square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Aliaksei Protas find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Protas stats and insights

Protas has scored in three of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.

Protas has zero points on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents six times while averaging 15.7 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Protas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:23 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:01 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 15:10 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:10 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:36 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 13:10 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:03 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:11 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 16:01 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:24 Away W 4-2

Capitals vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

