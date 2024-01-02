The Washington Capitals, Alexander Ovechkin included, will meet the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Ovechkin's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Alexander Ovechkin vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Ovechkin Season Stats Insights

Ovechkin has averaged 19:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -9).

Ovechkin has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 34 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 16 of 34 games this season, Ovechkin has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 12 of 34 games this season, Ovechkin has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Ovechkin hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Ovechkin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Ovechkin Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 34 Games 4 21 Points 2 7 Goals 2 14 Assists 0

