The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (12-1) are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-4), in this year's College Football Playoff National Championship Semifinal, where they will oppose the No. 2 Washington Huskies (13-0) at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 1, 2024, starting at 8:45 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 64.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Texas vs. Washington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 18 Odds

Texas vs. Washington Betting Trends

Texas has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Longhorns have covered the spread six times this season (6-5 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point favorites.

Washington has covered six times in 13 games with a spread this season.

The Huskies have won their only game this year when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

Texas & Washington 2023 Futures Odds

Texas To Win the National Champ. +275 Bet $100 to win $275 Washington To Win the National Champ. +700 Bet $100 to win $700

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.