In this season's Citrus Bowl, the Tennessee Volunteers are significant favorites (-8.5) over the Iowa Hawkeyes. Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida will act as host on January 1, 2024, starting at 1:00 PM ETand airing on ABC. An over/under of 36.5 points has been set for the contest.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Iowa matchup in this article.

Tennessee vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Iowa Moneyline BetMGM Tennessee (-8.5) 36.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Week 18 Odds

Tennessee vs. Iowa Betting Trends

Tennessee has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Volunteers have an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites this season.

Iowa has put together a 5-6-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.