The Oregon Ducks and the Liberty Flames meet for the Fiesta Bowl on January 1, 2024, starting at 1:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Oregon has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (second-best with 44.2 points per game) and scoring defense (10th-best with 17.3 points allowed per game) this season. Liberty's offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks third-best in the FBS with 514.9 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 356.5 total yards per game, which ranks 47th.

Liberty vs. Oregon Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: State Farm Stadium

Liberty vs. Oregon Key Statistics

Liberty Oregon 514.9 (3rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 527.4 (2nd) 356.5 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.3 (22nd) 302.9 (1st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.3 (32nd) 212 (84th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 344.1 (1st) 16 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (1st) 25 (8th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (80th)

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter has thrown for 2,750 yards (211.5 ypg) to lead Liberty, completing 60.9% of his passes and tossing 31 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 1,064 yards (81.8 ypg) on 153 carries with 12 touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Quinton Cooley, has carried the ball 213 times for 1,322 yards (101.7 per game) with 16 touchdowns.

CJ Daniels' 988 receiving yards (76 yards per game) lead the team. He has 47 catches on 76 targets with 10 touchdowns.

Treon Sibley has caught 22 passes and compiled 459 receiving yards (35.3 per game) with four touchdowns.

Noah Frith's 17 catches (on 28 targets) have netted him 323 yards (24.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has thrown for 4,145 yards (318.8 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 77.2% of his passes and recording 40 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 228 rushing yards on 53 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Mar'Keise Irving has carried the ball 172 times for a team-high 1,063 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times. He's also tacked on 53 catches for 395 yards (30.4 per game) and two touchdowns via the passing game.

Jordan James has collected 696 yards on 98 attempts, scoring 11 times.

Troy Franklin's team-high 1,383 yards as a receiver have come on 81 receptions (out of 114 targets) with 14 touchdowns.

Tez Johnson has put up a 1,010-yard season so far with nine touchdowns, hauling in 75 passes on 97 targets.

Gary Bryant Jr.'s 27 grabs are good enough for 397 yards and three touchdowns.

