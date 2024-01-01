Which team is going to win on Monday, January 1, when the No. 8 Oregon Ducks and No. 18 Liberty Flames square off at 1:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Ducks. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Liberty vs. Oregon Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (67.5) Oregon 40, Liberty 22

Liberty Betting Info (2023)

The Flames have a 13.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Flames' ATS record is 9-3-0 this year.

The teams have hit the over in eight of the Flames' 12 games with a set total.

The average total for Liberty games this year is 10.5 less points than the point total of 67.5 in this outing.

Oregon Betting Info (2023)

The Ducks have a 90.9% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the spread, the Ducks are 8-3-1 this season.

In games it is played as 17.5-point favorites or more, Oregon has an ATS record of 5-1.

This year, four of the Ducks' 12 games have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 67.5 points, 4.1 more than the average point total for Oregon games this season.

Flames vs. Ducks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon 44.2 17.3 49.4 14.3 31.0 34.0 Liberty 40.8 22.7 49.0 35.0 41.6 20.6

