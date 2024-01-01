Monday's CAA schedule includes the Drexel Dragons (7-5, 0-0 CAA) meeting the Hampton Pirates (4-6, 0-0 CAA) at 12:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Hampton vs. Drexel Game Information

Hampton Players to Watch

  • Tedrick Wilcox Jr.: 15.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kyrese Mullen: 15.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tristan Maxwell: 10.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jerry Deng: 9.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ja'Von Benson: 7.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

Drexel Players to Watch

  • Amari Williams: 11.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Justin Moore: 11.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lamar Oden Jr.: 7.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Luke House: 7.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Garfield Turner: 6.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Hampton vs. Drexel Stat Comparison

Drexel Rank Drexel AVG Hampton AVG Hampton Rank
290th 69.3 Points Scored 83.1 40th
9th 60.3 Points Allowed 75.6 290th
30th 41.6 Rebounds 39.9 59th
46th 11.3 Off. Rebounds 10.2 101st
334th 5.4 3pt Made 7.8 155th
280th 12.0 Assists 15.4 77th
199th 12.1 Turnovers 14.9 346th

