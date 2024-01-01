How to Watch Hampton vs. Drexel on TV or Live Stream - January 1
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Hampton Pirates (4-8, 0-0 CAA) will try to snap a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Drexel Dragons (7-6, 0-0 CAA) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Daskalakis Athletic Center. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Hampton vs. Drexel Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Hampton Stats Insights
- The Pirates are shooting 46.1% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 39.8% the Dragons' opponents have shot this season.
- Hampton has compiled a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.8% from the field.
- The Pirates are the 77th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dragons sit at 37th.
- The Pirates' 80.4 points per game are 16.8 more points than the 63.6 the Dragons give up.
- Hampton is 4-6 when it scores more than 63.6 points.
Hampton Home & Away Comparison
- Hampton scores 95.4 points per game at home, and 70.5 away.
- The Pirates allow 66.6 points per game at home, and 78.5 away.
- Beyond the arc, Hampton sinks fewer 3-pointers away (6.5 per game) than at home (7.6), and shoots a lower percentage away (25.7%) than at home (35.8%) too.
Hampton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|James Madison
|L 88-71
|Hampton Convocation Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|L 75-65
|Stroh Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Eastern Michigan
|L 72-69
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|1/1/2024
|@ Drexel
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Delaware
|-
|Bob Carpenter Center
|1/6/2024
|Campbell
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
