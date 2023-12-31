The Atlanta Hawks (12-19) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (6-25) on December 31, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The game airs on MNMT and BSSE.

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

TV: Bally Sports

Wizards vs Hawks Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards have shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 50.1% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.

Washington has compiled a 3-9 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.1% from the field.

The Hawks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 29th.

The Wizards put up an average of 116.4 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 122.6 the Hawks allow.

Washington is 3-6 when it scores more than 122.6 points.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Wizards are averaging fewer points at home (115.8 per game) than away (116.8). And they are allowing more at home (126.4) than on the road (125.8).

This year the Wizards are picking up more assists at home (28.5 per game) than away (26.7).

Wizards Injuries