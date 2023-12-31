The Atlanta Hawks (12-19) are favored (-6.5) to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (6-25) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs on MNMT and BSSE. The point total in the matchup is set at 252.5.

Wizards vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -6.5 252.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has combined with its opponent to score more than 252.5 points in 10 of 31 games this season.

Washington's games this season have had an average of 242.4 points, 10.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

Washington has a 15-16-0 record against the spread this year.

The Wizards have won in five, or 17.2%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Washington has a record of 2-21, a 8.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +190 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington has a 34.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Wizards vs Hawks Additional Info

Wizards vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 252.5 % of Games Over 252.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 7 22.6% 121.9 238.3 122.6 248.6 238.8 Wizards 10 32.3% 116.4 238.3 126.0 248.6 239.7

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington is 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Wizards have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Washington has a lower winning percentage at home (.308, 4-9-0 record) than on the road (.611, 11-7-0).

The Wizards put up an average of 116.4 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 122.6 the Hawks give up.

Washington has put together a 7-2 ATS record and a 3-6 overall record in games it scores more than 122.6 points.

Wizards vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Wizards and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 15-16 10-13 18-13 Hawks 7-24 1-4 19-12

Wizards vs. Hawks Point Insights

Wizards Hawks 116.4 Points Scored (PG) 121.9 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 7-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-6 3-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 8-2 126.0 Points Allowed (PG) 122.6 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 9-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-4 5-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-4

