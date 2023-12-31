The Washington Wizards (4-20) are welcoming in the Atlanta Hawks (10-15) for a matchup of Southeast Division rivals at Capital One Arena, with a start time of 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. It's the third matchup between the teams this season.

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Information

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma averages 23.3 points, 4.4 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest.

Deni Avdija posts 11.8 points, 5.5 boards and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 50.7% from the field and 34.8% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jordan Poole averages 17.0 points, 2.5 boards and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 30.4% from downtown with 1.8 made treys per game.

Tyus Jones posts 11.2 points, 3.0 boards and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 51.4% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Daniel Gafford averages 10.0 points, 1.8 assists and 7.3 boards.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young puts up 28.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 10.8 assists per game for the Hawks.

On a per-game basis, Dejounte Murray gets the Hawks 20.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (sixth in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Hawks are getting 11.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Clint Capela this season.

The Hawks are getting 17.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Bogdan Bogdanovic this year.

Saddiq Bey is averaging 12.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is draining 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.

Wizards vs. Hawks Stat Comparison

Wizards Hawks 116.8 Points Avg. 122.4 126.8 Points Allowed Avg. 122.7 48.6% Field Goal % 47.0% 35.5% Three Point % 37.5%

