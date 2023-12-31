Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin will be up against a mediocre pass defense in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are ranked 16th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 222 per game.

McLaurin has 69 grabs for a team-leading 885 yards and three TDs this season. He has been targeted 117 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on McLaurin and the Commanders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

McLaurin vs. the 49ers

McLaurin vs the 49ers (since 2021): 1 GP / 77 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 77 REC YPG / REC TD San Francisco has allowed seven opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

15 players have hauled in a TD pass against the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has allowed two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The pass defense of the 49ers is allowing 222 yards per contest this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The 49ers' defense ranks second in the league by conceding 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (17 total passing TDs).

Watch Commanders vs 49ers on Fubo!

Terry McLaurin Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 52.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on McLaurin with BetMGM Sportsbook.

McLaurin Receiving Insights

In eight of 15 games this year, McLaurin has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

McLaurin has received 20.2% of his team's 580 passing attempts this season (117 targets).

He has 885 receiving yards on 117 targets to rank 54th in NFL play with 7.6 yards per target.

McLaurin has registered a touchdown catch in three of 15 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has 8.3% of his team's 36 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

McLaurin (six red zone targets) has been targeted 9.7% of the time in the red zone (62 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

McLaurin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jets 12/24/2023 Week 16 5 TAR / 3 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/17/2023 Week 15 12 TAR / 6 REC / 141 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 11 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.