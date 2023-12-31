The Longwood Lancers (2-9) aim to halt a five-game losing streak when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (9-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup

Norfolk State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MEAC Games

Norfolk State vs. Longwood Scoring Comparison

The Spartans average 21.8 fewer points per game (60.8) than the Lancers allow (82.6).

Norfolk State has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 82.6 points.

The Lancers put up 61.5 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 57.6 the Spartans allow.

When Longwood puts up more than 57.6 points, it is 2-4.

Norfolk State is 6-2 when allowing fewer than 61.5 points.

The Lancers shoot 35.1% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Spartans allow defensively.

The Spartans make 38.2% of their shots from the field, 8.5% lower than the Lancers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Norfolk State Leaders

Kierra Wheeler: 17.9 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.1 STL, 53 FG%

17.9 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.1 STL, 53 FG% Niya Fields: 7.2 PTS, 2.8 STL, 36.4 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (15-for-37)

7.2 PTS, 2.8 STL, 36.4 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (15-for-37) Danaijah Williams: 7.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30)

7.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30) Makoye Diawara: 6.7 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

6.7 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Da'Brya Clark: 6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 25.6 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)

Norfolk State Schedule