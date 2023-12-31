The Longwood Lancers (2-8) play the Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Norfolk State vs. Longwood Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Norfolk State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Norfolk State Players to Watch

Kierra Wheeler: 16.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Niya Fields: 7.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Da'Brya Clark: 6.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Makoye Diawara: 6.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Danaijah Williams: 6.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Longwood Players to Watch

Malea Brown: 7.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 9.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Janay Turner: 11.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Adriana Shipp: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Otaifo Esenabhalu: 3.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.