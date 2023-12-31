The Atlanta Hawks (12-19) and Jordan Poole's Washington Wizards (6-25) collide with at Capital One Arena on Sunday, December 31, starting at 3:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT and BSSE

MNMT and BSSE Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena

Kyle Kuzma vs. Trae Young Fantasy Comparison

Stat Kyle Kuzma Trae Young Total Fantasy Pts 1101.5 1370.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 35.5 47.2 Fantasy Rank 8 39

Kyle Kuzma vs. Trae Young Insights

Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards

Kyle Kuzma's averages for the season are 22.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists, making 46.5% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.

The Wizards are being outscored by 9.6 points per game, with a -299 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.4 points per game (11th in NBA), and allow 126.0 per contest (30th in league).

The 39.4 rebounds per game Washington accumulates rank 30th in the league, 10.0 fewer than the 49.4 its opponents grab.

The Wizards make 12.4 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 35.6% rate (23rd in NBA), compared to the 13.1 their opponents make, shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Washington forces 13.7 turnovers per game (11th in league) while committing 13.5 (21st in NBA).

Trae Young & the Hawks

Trae Young's numbers for the season are 27.9 points, 11.2 assists and 3 boards per contest, shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 made 3-pointers per contest (third in league).

The Hawks average 121.9 points per game (third in the league) while allowing 122.6 per contest (27th in the NBA). They have a -20 scoring differential overall.

Atlanta records 44.2 rebounds per game (11th in the league) compared to the 44.1 of its opponents.

The Hawks hit 14.5 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league) while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc (13th in the NBA). They are making 1.1 more threes per outing than their opponents, who drain 13.4 per game while shooting 38.2%.

Atlanta has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 13.1 per game (15th in NBA action) while forcing 14.2 (fifth in the league).

Kyle Kuzma vs. Trae Young Advanced Stats

Stat Kyle Kuzma Trae Young Plus/Minus Per Game -8.7 0.2 Usage Percentage 31.2% 31.6% True Shooting Pct 55.4% 58.9% Total Rebound Pct 10.6% 4.6% Assist Pct 21.8% 45.5%

