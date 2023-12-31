In the Week 17 tilt between the Washington Commanders and the San Francisco 49ers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Jahan Dotson find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Jahan Dotson score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

Dotson's 47 receptions (on 79 targets) have netted him 501 yards (33.4 per game) and four TDs.

Dotson has posted a touchdown catch in four of 15 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Jahan Dotson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 7 5 40 0 Week 2 @Broncos 5 3 22 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 21 0 Week 4 @Eagles 9 4 27 1 Week 5 Bears 5 3 30 0 Week 6 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Giants 8 5 43 0 Week 8 Eagles 10 8 108 1 Week 9 @Patriots 8 4 69 1 Week 10 @Seahawks 2 0 0 0 Week 11 Giants 4 3 23 1 Week 12 @Cowboys 6 5 52 0 Week 13 Dolphins 5 2 23 0 Week 15 @Rams 1 1 12 0 Week 16 @Jets 4 2 31 0

