The December 31 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) and Washington Commanders (4-11) features a showdown at the quarterback position, with Brock Purdy and Jacoby Brissett leading the way for their respective offenses. Which signal caller has the edge? We break down all of the important numbers below.

Commanders vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

Jacoby Brissett vs. Brock Purdy Matchup

Jacoby Brissett 2023 Stats Brock Purdy 2 Games Played 15 78.3% Completion % 68.8% 224 (112.0) Passing Yards (Per Game) 4,050 (270.0) 3 Touchdowns 29 0 Interceptions 11 19 (9.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 140 (9.3) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Jacoby Brissett Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 230.5 yards

: Over/Under 230.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

49ers Defensive Stats

So far this year, the 49ers have been getting it done on defense, with 17.8 points allowed per game (third in NFL).

When it comes to stopping the pass, San Francisco ranks 16th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (3,330) and third in passing touchdowns allowed (17).

Against the run, the 49ers' defense has been getting it done this season, as it ranks third in the league with 1,354 total rushing yards allowed. When it comes to rushing TDs, the team ranks fifth with nine rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, San Francisco ranks 21st in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 39.8%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it is eighth (51.3%).

Brock Purdy Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 258.5 yards

: Over/Under 258.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Commanders Defensive Stats

