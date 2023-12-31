The Atlanta Hawks (12-19) will attempt to break a four-game win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (6-25) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Capital One Arena as 7.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSSE.

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSE

MNMT and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 124 - Wizards 119

Wizards vs Hawks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 7.5)

Wizards (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-4.9)

Hawks (-4.9) Pick OU: Under (252.5)



Under (252.5) Computer Predicted Total: 243.5

The Wizards (15-16-0 ATS) have covered the spread 22.6% of the time, 25.8% more often than the Hawks (7-24-0) this season.

Washington covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point underdog or more 40.9% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as a favorite of 7.5 or more (25%).

Atlanta's games have gone over the total 61.3% of the time this season (19 out of 31), which is more often than Washington's games have (18 out of 31).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Hawks are 7-7, a better record than the Wizards have posted (5-24) as moneyline underdogs.

Wizards Performance Insights

On offense the Wizards are the 11th-ranked team in the league (116.4 points per game). On defense they are the worst (126 points allowed per game).

In 2023-24, Washington is worst in the NBA in rebounds (39.4 per game) and worst in rebounds conceded (49.4).

With 27.5 assists per game, the Wizards are eighth in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, Washington is 20th in the league in committing them (13.5 per game). It is 11th in forcing them (13.7 per game).

With 12.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.6% from downtown, the Wizards are 16th and 23rd in the league, respectively, in those categories.

