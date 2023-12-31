Deni Avdija and the rest of the Washington Wizards will be hitting the court versus the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

Avdija, in his previous game (December 29 win against the Nets), produced 21 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

In this article, we dig into Avdija's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.5 9.9 Rebounds 6.5 5.7 6.3 Assists 4.5 3.9 3.9 PRA -- 21.1 20.1 PR -- 17.2 16.2 3PM 1.5 0.9 0.7



Deni Avdija Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 9.9% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.0 per contest.

He's connected on 0.9 threes per game, or 7.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Avdija's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 104.5 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.4 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

The Hawks concede 122.6 points per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Hawks are 20th in the NBA, allowing 44.1 rebounds per game.

The Hawks are the 29th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 28.4 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hawks are 18th in the league, conceding 13.4 makes per game.

Deni Avdija vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2023 17 9 6 2 1 0 0 11/1/2023 24 22 5 3 2 1 2

