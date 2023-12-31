Daniel Gafford and his Washington Wizards teammates hit the court versus the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

Gafford put up four points in his most recent game, which ended in a 110-104 win against the Nets.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Gafford, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 10.9 11.9 Rebounds 7.5 7.6 7.9 Assists -- 1.6 1.5 PRA -- 20.1 21.3 PR -- 18.5 19.8



Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Gafford has made 4.5 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 9.2% of his team's total makes.

Gafford's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 104.5 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.4 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Hawks are ranked 27th in the league, conceding 122.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Hawks are ranked 20th in the league, giving up 44.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Hawks are ranked 29th in the NBA, giving up 28.4 per contest.

Daniel Gafford vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2023 18 12 4 0 0 2 0

