Find out how each CUSA team stacks up against the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

1. Middle Tennessee

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 26-4

10-4 | 26-4 Overall Rank: 72nd

72nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 112th

112th Last Game: L 68-59 vs Grand Canyon

Next Game

Opponent: @ Louisiana Tech

@ Louisiana Tech Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

2. Western Kentucky

Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 20-10

9-6 | 20-10 Overall Rank: 132nd

132nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 130th

130th Last Game: W 97-39 vs West Virginia State University

Next Game

Opponent: @ Liberty

@ Liberty Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

3. Louisiana Tech

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 16-13

6-9 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 149th

149th Strength of Schedule Rank: 48th

48th Last Game: W 66-49 vs Abilene Christian

Next Game

Opponent: Sam Houston

Sam Houston Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

4. Liberty

Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 13-16

5-10 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 160th

160th Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: L 90-55 vs Tennessee

Next Game

Opponent: Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

5. New Mexico State

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 12-16

6-7 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 196th

196th Strength of Schedule Rank: 278th

278th Last Game: L 61-60 vs UT Arlington

Next Game

Opponent: @ UTEP

@ UTEP Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

6. Florida International

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 15-14

9-5 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 201st

201st Strength of Schedule Rank: 328th

328th Last Game: W 68-62 vs Utah Tech

Next Game

Opponent: Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

7. UTEP

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 9-18

5-8 | 9-18 Overall Rank: 217th

217th Strength of Schedule Rank: 103rd

103rd Last Game: W 89-62 vs Southern Utah

Next Game

Opponent: New Mexico State

New Mexico State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

8. Jacksonville State

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 4-22

5-7 | 4-22 Overall Rank: 263rd

263rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 270th

270th Last Game: W 55-41 vs South Carolina State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Florida International

@ Florida International Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

9. Sam Houston

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 4-22

5-7 | 4-22 Overall Rank: 289th

289th Strength of Schedule Rank: 243rd

243rd Last Game: L 66-58 vs UT Rio Grande Valley

Next Game