Want to know which basketball team sits on top of CUSA? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Liberty

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 23-5

10-4 | 23-5 Overall Rank: 78th

78th Strength of Schedule Rank: 130th

130th Last Game: L 101-56 vs Alabama

Next Game

Opponent: Boyce

Boyce Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Monday, January 1

11:00 AM ET on Monday, January 1 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Louisiana Tech

Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 22-6

9-5 | 22-6 Overall Rank: 88th

88th Strength of Schedule Rank: 70th

70th Last Game: L 73-70 vs Grand Canyon

Next Game

Opponent: Dallas Christian

Dallas Christian Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Western Kentucky

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 18-9

11-3 | 18-9 Overall Rank: 143rd

143rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 297th

297th Last Game: W 86-84 vs Abilene Christian

Next Game

Opponent: Liberty

Liberty Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

4. Jacksonville State

Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 13-15

8-7 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 190th

190th Strength of Schedule Rank: 283rd

283rd Last Game: W 107-67 vs Trevecca Nazarene

Next Game

Opponent: Florida International

Florida International Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. UTEP

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 14-14

8-6 | 14-14 Overall Rank: 197th

197th Strength of Schedule Rank: 163rd

163rd Last Game: L 73-61 vs Seattle U

Next Game

Opponent: @ New Mexico State

@ New Mexico State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

6. New Mexico State

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 8-19

6-9 | 8-19 Overall Rank: 218th

218th Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: W 66-61 vs Cal Baptist

Next Game

Opponent: UTEP

UTEP Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

7. Sam Houston

Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 11-18

6-8 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 221st

221st Strength of Schedule Rank: 211th

211th Last Game: L 96-60 vs Texas Tech

Next Game

Opponent: Dallas

Dallas Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Florida International

Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 7-23

5-10 | 7-23 Overall Rank: 262nd

262nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 240th

240th Last Game: L 96-92 vs Utah Tech

Next Game

Opponent: @ Jacksonville State

@ Jacksonville State Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Middle Tennessee

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 5-24

5-9 | 5-24 Overall Rank: 291st

291st Strength of Schedule Rank: 156th

156th Last Game: L 75-54 vs Murray State

Next Game