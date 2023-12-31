Commanders vs. 49ers Player Props & Odds – Week 17
Brock Purdy will lead the San Francisco 49ers into their game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Looking to make a wager on one of the best contributors in this game between the 49ers and the Commanders? Keep reading for key facts and figures.
Sign up to bet on the 49ers-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Brian Robinson Jr. Touchdown Odds
- Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +1400
- Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +460
Christian McCaffrey Touchdown Odds
- McCaffrey Odds to Score First TD: +260
- McCaffrey Odds to Score Anytime TD: +105
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
More Commanders Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Jacoby Brissett
|235.5 (-114)
|-
|-
|Logan Thomas
|-
|-
|26.5 (-113)
|Curtis Samuel
|-
|-
|37.5 (-113)
|Terry McLaurin
|-
|-
|55.5 (-113)
|Sam Howell
|242.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Jahan Dotson
|-
|-
|26.5 (-113)
More 49ers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Brandon Aiyuk
|-
|-
|71.5 (-113)
|George Kittle
|-
|-
|53.5 (-113)
|Christian McCaffrey
|-
|88.5 (-113)
|31.5 (-113)
|Brock Purdy
|271.5 (-113)
|6.5 (-106)
|-
|Deebo Samuel
|-
|10.5 (-113)
|61.5 (-113)
Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to bet on the NFL!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.