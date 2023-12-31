Our computer model projects a victory for the San Francisco 49ers when they face the Washington Commanders at FedExField on Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

Watch the Commanders in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The 49ers rank 11th in total defense this season (312.3 yards allowed per game), but they've been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 404.3 total yards per game. The Commanders rank 23rd in points per game (20.6), but they've been worse on the defensive side of the ball, ranking worst in the NFL with 30.2 points surrendered per contest.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch 49ers vs Commanders on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Commanders vs. 49ers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction 49ers (-13) Toss Up (49.5) 49ers 35, Commanders 14

Place your bets on the 49ers-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Commanders Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 14.8% chance of a victory for the Commanders.

Washington has won six games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing nine times.

The Commanders have not covered the spread when an underdog by 13 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

In 2023, nine Washington games have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 7.2 points higher than the average scoring total for Commanders games (42.3).

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

49ers Betting Info

The 49ers have an implied moneyline win probability of 88.9% in this contest.

San Francisco has put together an 8-6-1 ATS record so far this year.

The 49ers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 13-point favorites.

In San Francisco's 15 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

49ers games this season have posted an average total of 44, which is 5.5 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Commanders vs. 49ers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Francisco 29.6 17.8 28.3 18.9 30.8 16.9 Washington 20.6 30.2 18 34.5 22.3 27.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.