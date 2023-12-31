Washington (4-11) rides a six-game losing streak into a matchup with San Francisco (11-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at FedExField. The 49ers are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 14 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 49.5 points.

In this week's NFL action, the 49ers go up against the Commanders. For those who plan to make some in-game bets, we have all of the info you need to know about these two teams.

Commanders vs. 49ers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Commanders have had the lead four times, have trailed nine times, and have been knotted up two times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the 49ers have led eight times, have been losing six times, and have been knotted up one time.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 5.9 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This year, the Commanders have won the second quarter in five games, and they've lost the second quarter in 10 games.

The 49ers have won the second quarter in nine games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in five games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 9.1 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 15 games this year, the Commanders have won the third quarter eight times, been outscored four times, and tied three times.

The 49ers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in 10 games this season, and they've lost in the third quarter in five games.

Offensively, San Francisco is averaging 6.5 points in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) this year. It is giving up 4.4 points on average in the third quarter (16th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Commanders' 15 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter seven times, been outscored six times, and tied two times.

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the 49ers have outscored their opponent in that quarter in 12 games and have lost that quarter in three games.

San Francisco's offense is averaging eight points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 3.5 points on average in that quarter.

Commanders vs. 49ers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Commanders have led after the first half in four games, have been losing after the first half in 10 games, and have been tied after the first half in one game.

At the conclusion of the first half, the 49ers have had the lead 10 times (9-1 in those games), have been losing four times (1-3), and have been tied one time (1-0).

2nd Half

Out of 15 games this year, the Commanders have lost the second half six times (0-6 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half nine times (4-5).

In 15 games this season, the 49ers have lost the second half three times and outscored their opponent 12 times.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 14.5 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is giving up 7.9 points on average in the second half.

