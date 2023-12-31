Will Brian Robinson Jr. Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Brian Robinson Jr. was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders match up against the San Francisco 49ers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. If you're looking for Robinson's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Brian Robinson Jr. and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Robinson has season stats which include 664 rushing yards on 160 carries (4.2 per attempt) and five touchdowns, plus 29 receptions on 36 targets for 326 yards.
Keep an eye on Robinson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Brian Robinson Jr. Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Commanders have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Christopher Rodriguez Jr. (DNP/ankle): 51 Rush Att; 247 Rush Yds; 2 Rush TDs 2 Rec; 12 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 17 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Miles Sanders
- Click Here for Hunter Luepke
- Click Here for David Njoku
- Click Here for Ty Johnson
- Click Here for Trevor Siemian
Commanders vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Robinson 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|160
|664
|5
|4.2
|36
|29
|326
|3
Robinson Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|19
|59
|0
|1
|7
|1
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|18
|87
|2
|2
|42
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|10
|70
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|14
|45
|1
|2
|6
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|6
|10
|0
|4
|33
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|10
|31
|0
|2
|25
|1
|Week 7
|@Giants
|8
|23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Eagles
|10
|59
|0
|2
|20
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|18
|63
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 10
|@Seahawks
|8
|38
|0
|6
|119
|1
|Week 11
|Giants
|17
|73
|0
|7
|59
|0
|Week 12
|@Cowboys
|15
|53
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|7
|53
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.